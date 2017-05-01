Hearing held on gun legislation to close the "Charleston Loophole"
Senators are hearing comments and public input on a bill to close what's being called the "Charleston Loophole" Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Senator Gerald Malloy would mandate licensed firearms dealers to sell firearms only after a purchaser's background check has cleared, or after 28 days of initiating the background check.
