Dairy Industry Applauds USDA Secretary Perdue For Supporting School Milk Options
DAIRY INDUSTRY APPLAUDS USDA SECRETARY PERDUE FOR SUPPORTING SCHOOL MILK OPTIONS May 4, 2017 Source: International Dairy Foods Association news release Dairy leaders thanked newly confirmed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for recognizing the important role school milk plays in ensuring school-aged children get the nutrition they need. In one of his first actions as Secretary of Agriculture, Perdue visited Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., to announce that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will implement regulations to allow school districts to again offer low-fat flavored milk as part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.
