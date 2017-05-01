Chocolate milk heading back to school, thanks to Trump and Congress
Several paragraphs tucked into in a massive 1,665-page government spending bill released on Monday would relax Obama-era nutrition standards for school lunches. On page 101 of the spending bill due for congressional votes later this week, the Secretary of Agriculture is directed to allow states to grant schools exemptions so they can serve flavored, low-fat milk and bread products that are not whole grain rich.
