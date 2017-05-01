Agriculture Department Set to Ease Sc...

Agriculture Department Set to Ease School Lunch Restrictions

The Agriculture Department is set to scale back some of the Obama administration's most aggressive nutrition rules for school lunches, according to The Hill . The publication reports that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Sen. Pat Roberts are expected to have lunch on Monday at Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., where they will announce new standards to give school districts more flexibility in menu planning.

