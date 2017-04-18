Suspicious substance found at a Loudoun County government building
A Loudoun County government building in downtown Leesburg has been evacuated after what officials labeled "a suspicious substance" was found at the facility today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|145
|national security
|Mar 23
|odi
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb '17
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan '17
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|The Snow's coming!
|Jan '17
|BisonInk
|2
|Local road construction
|Dec '16
|Carlso0125
|2
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC