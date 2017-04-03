Rep. Comstock proposes shifting money from presidential election fund to cancer research
U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock on Thursday introduced the Kids First Research Act 2.0, which would re-direct $320 in federal funds from the Presidential Election Campaign fund to the Pediatric Research Initiative Fund at the National Institutes of Health.
