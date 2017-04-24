Plane crashes near Leesburg airport; ...

Plane crashes near Leesburg airport; no injuries

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Fauquier.com

Sycolin Road near Leesburg Executive Airport remains closed this morning after a small plane made a crash landing at 9:20 a.m. The Cessna landed in the 19000 block of Sycolin Road, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

Leesburg, VA

