Plane crashes near Leesburg airport; no injuries
Sycolin Road near Leesburg Executive Airport remains closed this morning after a small plane made a crash landing at 9:20 a.m. The Cessna landed in the 19000 block of Sycolin Road, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
