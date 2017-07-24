new Virginia on Metro sales tax recom...

new Virginia on Metro sales tax recommendation: Not so fast

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Virginia leaders are questioning whether a regionwide sales tax to pay for Metro fixes would be fair or politically feasible. "We have to be able to sell something to the entire rest of the Commonwealth of Virginia, not to decide what we want to do and then impose that upon them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16) 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 142
News Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14) Sun Swedenforever of ... 146
national security Mar '17 odi 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb '17 MillikanMilks 12
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan '17 Captain Yesterday 4
Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16) Oct '16 Betty 3
John Miller (Oct '16) Oct '16 Leesburg Concerned 1
See all Leesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesburg Forum Now

Leesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Leesburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC