Maryland Horse Tests Positive For EVH-1 In VirginiaEdited Press Release / Apr 6, 2017

Maryland Horse Tests Positive For EVH...

Maryland Horse Tests Positive For EVH-1 In Virginia

On April 4, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Animal Health Lab in Warrenton, Virginia confirmed a diagnosis of equine herpesvirus-1. The Marion DuPont Scott Equine Medical Center employed strict biosecurity measures and disinfection upon arrival and during the horse's hospitalization.

