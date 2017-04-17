Maryland Horse Tests Positive For EVH-1 In VirginiaEdited Press Release / Apr 6, 2017 -
On April 4, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Animal Health Lab in Warrenton, Virginia confirmed a diagnosis of equine herpesvirus-1. The Marion DuPont Scott Equine Medical Center employed strict biosecurity measures and disinfection upon arrival and during the horse's hospitalization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle of the Horse.
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|145
|national security
|Mar 23
|odi
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb '17
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan '17
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|The Snow's coming!
|Jan '17
|BisonInk
|2
|Local road construction
|Dec '16
|Carlso0125
|2
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC