Leesburg-based band takes regiona s m...

Leesburg-based band takes regiona s music scene by storm

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Loudoun Times

For Christian Neonakis, playing to packed crowds as the front man of the band Kid Brother is a far cry from growing up in woodlands near to Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 145
national security Mar '17 odi 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb '17 MillikanMilks 12
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan '17 Captain Yesterday 4
Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16) Oct '16 Betty 3
John Miller (Oct '16) Oct '16 Leesburg Concerned 1
ALMORA(uttrakhand)gay guys (Mar '16) Mar '16 jam 1
See all Leesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesburg Forum Now

Leesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Leesburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,626,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC