Chocolate Lover Santosh Tiptur Readies The Conche
An interactive chocolate-themed boutique restaurant and shop that'd make Willy Wonka's mouth water is coming to Leesburg, Va., next week. The Conche, a 2,880-square-feet mecca of all things sweet, will feature a walk-up window, chocolate shop, chocolate-infused cocktails, cooking classes, and more.
