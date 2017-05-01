Chocolate Lover Santosh Tiptur Readie...

Chocolate Lover Santosh Tiptur Readies The Conche

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Eater

An interactive chocolate-themed boutique restaurant and shop that'd make Willy Wonka's mouth water is coming to Leesburg, Va., next week. The Conche, a 2,880-square-feet mecca of all things sweet, will feature a walk-up window, chocolate shop, chocolate-infused cocktails, cooking classes, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16) 1 hr NotSoDivineMsM 148
News Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14) Sun Swedenforever of ... 146
national security Mar '17 odi 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb '17 MillikanMilks 12
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan '17 Captain Yesterday 4
Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16) Oct '16 Betty 3
John Miller (Oct '16) Oct '16 Leesburg Concerned 1
See all Leesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Loudoun County was issued at May 01 at 6:16PM EDT

Leesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Leesburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC