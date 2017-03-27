The Power Of Prayer
Jamie Winship, keynote speaker at the 54th annual Shenandoah Valley Prayer Breakfast, talks about his experiences Thursday converting gang members to Christianity during his time as a police officer in Fairfax County. Jamie Winship, keynote speaker at the 54th annual Shenandoah Valley Prayer Breakfast, talks about his experiences Thursday converting gang members to Christianity during his time as a police officer in Fairfax County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|Dead Mothers Club
|142
|national security
|Mar 23
|odi
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb '17
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan '17
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|The Snow's coming!
|Jan '17
|BisonInk
|2
|Local road construction
|Dec '16
|Carlso0125
|2
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC