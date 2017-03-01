SWaN lists needs in memo
SWaN and Legend Venture Partners, a Leesburg, Virginia-based investment group which owns the Hilltop House Hotel, has issued a memo to the Harpers Ferry Town Council with a new list of needs. The memo was delivered just days prior to public comment sessions on Friday night about creating an ordinance for the Promontory Overlay District, also known as article 1313.
