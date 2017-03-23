RiskProNet International Elects Forrester to Board of Directors

George J. Forrester, principal and senior vice president of the manufacturing division of AHT Insurance in Leesburg, Va., has been elected to the board of directors of RiskProNet International, a Menlo Park, Calif.-headquartered association of independent insurance brokers in North America. Forrester, who joined AHT Insurance in 1996, brings more than 20 years of experience in insurance for manufacturing, construction and hospitality companies as well as specialized private financial institutions.

