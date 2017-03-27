Lawyer answers ordinance questions

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A facilitator presided over a Feb. 25 meeting at Harpers Ferry Town Hall, and 38 questions were taken by the facilitator and sent to special counsel Mark Sadd of the law firm Lewis Glasser Casey & Rollins in Charleston. The law firm and Sadd have been engaged by the town of Harpers Ferry for the last several years to advise on ordinance 1313, which is a detailed proposal for the town's zoning ordinance.

