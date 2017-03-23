After months of back and forth, super...

After months of back and forth, supervisors vote to approve One Loudoun rezoning

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Loudoun Times

After months of delays and reconsiderations, Loudoun supervisors voted Thursday to approve a rezoning application at One Loudoun that will bring 200 new residential units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
national security Thu odi 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb '17 MillikanMilks 12
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan '17 Captain Yesterday 4
The Snow's coming! Jan '17 BisonInk 2
Local road construction Dec '16 Carlso0125 2
News Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14) Dec '16 Old age sucks 141
Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16) Oct '16 Betty 3
See all Leesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesburg Forum Now

Leesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Leesburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,665 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC