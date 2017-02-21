Time to Thaw Out- Civil War Times June 2014
Ice, snow and freezing temperatures assailed the Civil War Times offices in Leesburg, Va., this past winter, costing us a couple of days of work during the production of this issue. Civil War soldiers who had to serve picket duty on even the coldest of days in the Old Dominion, would understandably scoff at what we endured.
