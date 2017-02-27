Taqueria del Barrio Pops Up in Petworth, Coton & Rye Parties, Plus More Intel

DC Empanadas co-founder Anna Bran-Leis today takes another step toward doubling her hospitality empire by offering a sneak peek of Taqueria del Barrio. The modern Mexican joint, which is slated to open next month in Petworth, is taking over neighboring Hank's Cocktail Bar from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a one-day only preview.

