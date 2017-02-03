Park Service chief questions Hilltop

In a town that measures time in centuries, 10 years might not seem so long but for Harpers Ferry residents, nearly a decade of watching a landmark rot and fall into ruin on a hill overlooking their historic town, it can seem like a very long time. Now, as meetings to approve an ordinance allowing portions of a redevelopment of the former Hilltop House are underway, the National Park Service has added its voice to the conversation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit of Jefferson Advocate.