Leesburg attorney challenging waitressa claim of racist message on receipt
A Leesburg attorney is challenging an Ashburn waitress's claims that a customer stiffed her and left a racist message on a receipt in January, according to multiple news outlets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|The Snow's coming!
|Jan '17
|BisonInk
|2
|Local road construction
|Dec '16
|Carlso0125
|2
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|Old age sucks
|142
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC