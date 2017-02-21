Lawmakers say new state budget is bad...

Lawmakers say new state budget is bad news for Loudoun County judiciary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Loudoun Times

Virginia's 20th Judicial Circuit will not receive funding for a fifth judge in the new state budget, meaning Loudoun County will not have a fourth Circuit Court judge for the foreseeable future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
The Snow's coming! Jan '17 BisonInk 2
Local road construction Dec '16 Carlso0125 2
News Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14) Dec '16 Old age sucks 142
Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16) Oct '16 Betty 3
See all Leesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesburg Forum Now

Leesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Leesburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC