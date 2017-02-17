Former CIA chief: Trump's travel ban hurts American spies - and America
President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration was ill-conceived, poorly implemented and ill-explained. To be fair, it would have been hard to explain since it was not the product of intelligence and security professionals demanding change, but rather policy, political and ideological personalities close to the president fulfilling a campaign promise to deal with a threat they had overhyped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|The Snow's coming!
|Jan '17
|BisonInk
|2
|Local road construction
|Dec '16
|Carlso0125
|2
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|Old age sucks
|142
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC