Facilitator to preside over Saturday Hilltop House meeting for questions
A facilitator will preside over a meeting at the Harpers Ferry Town Hall this Saturday at 10 a.m. to collect legal questions to submit to attorney Mark Sadd in Charleston. Sadd has advised the Harpers Ferry Town Council over the last several years regarding ordinance 1313, which addresses the Hilltop House Hotel and has caused great debate between neighbors, the council and residents.
