Eric Gales and Gary Clark Jr. Team Up for 'Boogie Man'
As anyone with YouTube access can attest, Eric Gales is a truly explosive guitarist-the kind whose playing makes scores of other guitarists wonder what the hell they've been doing with their lives. Which is why we're happy to present the exclusive premiere of "Boogie Man," a new lyric video that finds Gales teaming up with Gary Clark Jr. The track is from Gales' new album, Middle of the Road , which will be released February 24 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.
