Community presentation on Pennington Parking Garage set for Feb. 16

Loudoun County will host an informational meeting on the construction of the Pennington Parking Structure, part of the Courts Complex Phase III Expansion project, on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the board room of the Loudoun County Government Center at 1 Harrison St., S.E. in Leesburg.

