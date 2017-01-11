Twenty firearms stolen over last few ...

Twenty firearms stolen over last few months in Loudoun County

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Washington Post

Authorities said 20 firearms have been stolen in separate incidents over the last two months from vehicles throughout Loudoun County. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said that from November to this week, the thefts have happened in a range of area from Leesburg and Sterling to Ashburn, Round Hill and Hamilton.

