Twenty firearms stolen over last few months in Loudoun County
Authorities said 20 firearms have been stolen in separate incidents over the last two months from vehicles throughout Loudoun County. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said that from November to this week, the thefts have happened in a range of area from Leesburg and Sterling to Ashburn, Round Hill and Hamilton.
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Snow's coming!
|Fri
|BisonInk
|2
|Local road construction
|Dec 26
|Carlso0125
|2
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|Old age sucks
|142
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
|John Miller
|Oct '16
|Leesburg Concerned
|1
|ALMORA(uttrakhand)gay guys (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jam
|1
