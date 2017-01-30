Taylor donates $1 million to LU: Fund...

Taylor donates $1 million to LU: Funds will establish early childhood center

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Farmville Herald

A Longwood alumna has committed $1 million to Longwood to establish an early childhood development center at the university, which will open this year. According to a press release from university, the gift is from Dr. Jane Richardson Taylor, who graduated in 1971 from Longwood.

