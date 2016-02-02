Sanctuary cities could face lawsuits for immigrant crimes under GOP bill
Sen. Richard H. Black, R-Loudoun, adresses fellow members during the floor session of the Virginia Senate at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|The Snow's coming!
|Jan 13
|BisonInk
|2
|Local road construction
|Dec '16
|Carlso0125
|2
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|Old age sucks
|142
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
|John Miller
|Oct '16
|Leesburg Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC