Loudoun County chef advises Team USA to historic win in international culinary competition
Chef Rich Rosendale of Leesburg consulted with Team USA for their win at the Bocuse d'Or culinary competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|8 hr
|Nipz8146
|5
|The Snow's coming!
|Jan 13
|BisonInk
|2
|Local road construction
|Dec '16
|Carlso0125
|2
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Dec '16
|Old age sucks
|142
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
|John Miller
|Oct '16
|Leesburg Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC