Analysts' Recent Ratings Changes for K2M Group Holdings

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of K2M Group Holdings in the last few weeks: 1/20/2017 - K2M Group Holdings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "K2M Group Holdings, Inc. is a global medical device company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.