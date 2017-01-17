611 Stribling Court, Leesburg, VA 20175
Welcome to 611 Stribling Ct. in Leesburg, VA! Situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac in the southwest Leesburg neighborhood of Woodlea Manor, this home offers nearly 4500 square feet of finished space on three levels. It's been handsomely updated and so well maintained it shows like a model.
