Va. firm takes over Shriver Job Corps
Shriver Job Corps has a new operator, the first time the management has changed since the job training center opened in 1998. The U.S. Department of Labor awarded a five-year contract to Alternative Perspectives Inc., a certified woman-owned small business based in Leesburg, Virginia.
