Student arrested for making threats toward Douglass School
An underage student was arrested Dec. 15 for threatening to harm students at the Douglass School in Leesburg, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Dec 6
|Old age sucks
|142
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
|John Miller
|Oct '16
|Leesburg Concerned
|1
|howdy folks trump
|Sep '16
|Rebecca Brackens
|3
|ALMORA(uttrakhand)gay guys (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jam
|1
|Are Loudoun County Public Schools Promoting Bad... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|MTehran
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC