Six Trends in Experiential Learning for 2017 from The National Conference Center
Leesburg, Virginia, December 2016 The National Conference Center one of the nation's largest conference centers and the largest on the East Coast with its partner The Browne Center , has observed Six Trends in Experiential Learning for 2017. Experiential learning presents a highly unique growth opportunity for participants, and a tool that planners can use to achieve a specific outcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Online.
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Snow's coming!
|Dec 30
|ShowGuests
|1
|Local road construction
|Dec 26
|Carlso0125
|2
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Dec 6
|Old age sucks
|142
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
|John Miller
|Oct '16
|Leesburg Concerned
|1
|ALMORA(uttrakhand)gay guys (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC