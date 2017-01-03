Six Trends in Experiential Learning f...

Six Trends in Experiential Learning for 2017 from The National Conference Center

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Hotel Online

Leesburg, Virginia, December 2016 The National Conference Center one of the nation's largest conference centers and the largest on the East Coast with its partner The Browne Center , has observed Six Trends in Experiential Learning for 2017. Experiential learning presents a highly unique growth opportunity for participants, and a tool that planners can use to achieve a specific outcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Snow's coming! Dec 30 ShowGuests 1
Local road construction Dec 26 Carlso0125 2
News Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14) Dec 6 Old age sucks 142
Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16) Oct '16 Betty 3
John Miller Oct '16 Leesburg Concerned 1
ALMORA(uttrakhand)gay guys (Mar '16) Mar '16 jam 1
See all Leesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesburg Forum Now

Leesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Leesburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC