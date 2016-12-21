Ailes, Trump, and the dire message this election sends to America's women

In this Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 file photo, supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, one holding a sign that reads, "LOCK HER UP," cheer during a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va CREDIT: AP Photo/Evan Vucci Another woman has come forward to say that she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, who was closely tied with President-elect Donald Trump during his campaign. Now that Trump has won the White House, Curanaj's allegations are a fresh reminder that the future President of the United States and the men he surrounds himself with have collectively been accused of sexist abuse by scores of womena S-a Sand more women are still coming forward.

