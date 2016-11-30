Office of Government Ethics gushes over Trump in tweetstorm
Office of Government Ethics gushes over Trump in tweetstorm Donald Trump's announced that he "will be leaving my great business in total." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2gLjipv President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he will remove himself from his business Wednesday.
