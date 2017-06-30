Wilson Bank & Trust continues 30th anniversary charity...

Employees from several of Wilson Bank & Trust's operations departments began a charitable partnership with New Leash on Life recently, presenting a $1,000 donation check to New Leash executive director Angela Chapman. The employee teams, headquartered at two offices on Legends Drive in Lebanon, will also contribute volunteer hours to New Leash on Life this year as part of a special giving campaign celebrating Wilson Bank & Trust's 30th anniversary.

