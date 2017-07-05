breaking UPDATE: Shooting suspect fou...

breaking UPDATE: Shooting suspect found with explosive materials

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon police charged a suspect Wednesday night wanted in connection with a shooting incident that happened last weekend and found explosive materials in his car. According to Lebanon police spokesperson Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Man Wed Rentman 3
why several here have much to be worried about Wed hero 10
gabe thompson Jul 4 Inquiring minds 12
Poll Is OK for Rep Diane Black to build a 20,000 sq.... (May '12) Jul 3 Majority of What 28
Ryan's Jul 2 SMH 1
Say NO to John Wootten for Federal Judge Jul 1 yeah he know 3
Just over starlite!! Is another world! Jun 30 3one7 15
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC