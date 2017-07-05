breaking UPDATE: Shooting suspect found with explosive materials
Lebanon police charged a suspect Wednesday night wanted in connection with a shooting incident that happened last weekend and found explosive materials in his car. According to Lebanon police spokesperson Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Man
|Wed
|Rentman
|3
|why several here have much to be worried about
|Wed
|hero
|10
|gabe thompson
|Jul 4
|Inquiring minds
|12
|Is OK for Rep Diane Black to build a 20,000 sq.... (May '12)
|Jul 3
|Majority of What
|28
|Ryan's
|Jul 2
|SMH
|1
|Say NO to John Wootten for Federal Judge
|Jul 1
|yeah he know
|3
|Just over starlite!! Is another world!
|Jun 30
|3one7
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC