Wilson County sheriff's Cpl. Matthew ...

Wilson County sheriff's Cpl. Matthew McPeak leads a group of...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Several local agencies were on campus at Watertown Middle School on Thursday to conduct a protest and active-shooter training exercise. Wilson County Schools officials said although they hope neither incident unfolds, the exercise was a good chance to review the district's emergency preparedness plan to ensure all policies and procedures are understood and followed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption 3 hr Knock Knock 4
Jerry blurton 20 hr Beware 2
Lame Pathetic 15th Hartsville Trousdale County Sun Chamber of Commerce 1
Benjamin Baird Sun CuriousFemale 1
These 2 bitches Sun Curious 2
Sarah Jean Loftis Jun 2 Twisted 1
chelsea michelle morgan Jun 2 Wondering 2
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC