Wilson County represented in all-star classicFive Wilson County...

Five Wilson County baseball seniors and two coaches will participate in the MidTN Senior All-Star Classic on Thursday at Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field. Watertown catcher Bo Whitlock, who has signed with Christian Brothers University, and infielder/pitcher Seth Price, bound for Lindsey Wilson, will play for the Class A team with Purple Tiger coach E.J. Wood on the coaching staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.