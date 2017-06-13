Wilson County represented in all-star classicFive Wilson County...
Five Wilson County baseball seniors and two coaches will participate in the MidTN Senior All-Star Classic on Thursday at Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field. Watertown catcher Bo Whitlock, who has signed with Christian Brothers University, and infielder/pitcher Seth Price, bound for Lindsey Wilson, will play for the Class A team with Purple Tiger coach E.J. Wood on the coaching staff.
