Wilson Bank & Trust gives donation to Keith Edmonds...
Employees at the Wilson Bank & Trust Mortgage Center in Lebanon kicked off a charitable partnership recently by presenting a $1,000 donation check to Keith Edmonds whose foundation supports victims of child abuse. The branch staff will also contribute volunteer hours to the organization this year as part of a special giving campaign to celebrate Wilson Bank & Trust's 30th anniversary.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So why ?!?!
|38 min
|Timmy
|2
|For those with internet but not TV Channel 4
|1 hr
|Day of Reckoning
|12
|Hope Alexandria White of Lebanon Tn
|5 hr
|Ashley
|1
|What Happned To Applebees?
|11 hr
|Bluedevil2005
|3
|Tyler Daly (Sep '13)
|11 hr
|Bluedevil2005
|2
|Are the people of Trousdale County ever without...
|Sun
|Jake
|3
|Amber Locke
|Jun 23
|IdHitIt
|3
