Wilson Bank & Trust gives donation to Keith Edmonds...

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Employees at the Wilson Bank & Trust Mortgage Center in Lebanon kicked off a charitable partnership recently by presenting a $1,000 donation check to Keith Edmonds whose foundation supports victims of child abuse. The branch staff will also contribute volunteer hours to the organization this year as part of a special giving campaign to celebrate Wilson Bank & Trust's 30th anniversary.

