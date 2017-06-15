Weather advisory until 12:30 p.m.The National Weather Service has...

Weather advisory until 12:30 p.m.The ...

The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for southeast Wilson County until 12:30 p.m. Winds of up to 40 mph are expected, along with heavy rain and dangerous lightning. At 10:58 a.m., doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from seven miles northwest of Red Boiling Springs to seven miles north of Lebanon to seven miles northwest of Belle Meade.

