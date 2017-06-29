Van given to former Brooks House resi...

Van given to former Brooks House resident

Brooks House continued its mission of blessing those in need Wednesday as one former resident received a Dodge Grand Caravan SXT through a connection made at the facility. Gisma Ukalo received the vehicle from Perkins Motor Plex in Madison after she became connected with First Baptist Church of Lebanon through a Bible study session.

