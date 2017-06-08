Thumbs up/Thumbs down: Civic League keeps children learningThumbs up...
Thumbs up to the Wilson County Civic League's Summer Arts Camp , which continues to inspire Lebanon youth in its 12th year as new faces appear in the program. Summer Arts Camp Director Gerald Patton said this year's program features 30 students in third through eighth grades who will receive lessons in music, dance, art and theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chassity Harrell back in jail.
|13 min
|Ur momma ho
|5
|Child molester living by Byars Dowdy Elementary (Oct '13)
|9 hr
|To be left alone
|3
|Judge gwin
|9 hr
|kammy
|3
|Who are the slumlord rental companies in Lebanon?
|17 hr
|Woody woodpecker
|2
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|17 hr
|Woody woodpecker
|24
|Jadon Copeland
|20 hr
|Toby
|1
|Jerry blurton
|Sat
|Wilson Co Jail
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC