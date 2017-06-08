Thumbs up/Thumbs down: Civic League k...

Thumbs up/Thumbs down: Civic League keeps children learningThumbs up...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Thumbs up to the Wilson County Civic League's Summer Arts Camp , which continues to inspire Lebanon youth in its 12th year as new faces appear in the program. Summer Arts Camp Director Gerald Patton said this year's program features 30 students in third through eighth grades who will receive lessons in music, dance, art and theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chassity Harrell back in jail. 13 min Ur momma ho 5
Child molester living by Byars Dowdy Elementary (Oct '13) 9 hr To be left alone 3
Judge gwin 9 hr kammy 3
Who are the slumlord rental companies in Lebanon? 17 hr Woody woodpecker 2
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) 17 hr Woody woodpecker 24
Jadon Copeland 20 hr Toby 1
Jerry blurton Sat Wilson Co Jail 5
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC