The Nashville Symphony plays music under conductor Rei Hotoda for the ...
Heat and humidity did not deter music lovers Tuesday night as they gathered on the memorial lawn at Cumberland University to hear the Nashville Symphony and other local performers. The 27th annual Symphony on the Lawn was complete with performances by the Nashville Symphony, the Suzuki players, Ukuleles and the Dudes and the Bert Coble singers.
