The Don Fox Community Park wading pool will not open during Memorial Day weekend.
The Lebanon City Council took the first steps in re-opening the Don Fox Community Park's wade pool Tuesday as the group granted city personnel permission to begin the bid process for repairs. The pool, expected to open Memorial Day weekend, is still closed to the public after Jimmy Floyd Family Center director Tim Hill said a faulty pool liner caused the closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton Station Apartments
|14 hr
|MagnaCarta61
|1
|Will from Sports Village
|Wed
|Duh
|2
|Jerry blurton
|Wed
|Mugshot
|4
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|Wed
|MagnaCarta61
|23
|Benjamin Baird
|Jun 4
|CuriousFemale
|1
|These 2 bitches
|Jun 4
|Curious
|2
|Sarah Jean Loftis
|Jun 2
|Twisted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC