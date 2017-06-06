The Don Fox Community Park wading poo...

The Don Fox Community Park wading pool will not open during Memorial Day weekend.

The Lebanon City Council took the first steps in re-opening the Don Fox Community Park's wade pool Tuesday as the group granted city personnel permission to begin the bid process for repairs. The pool, expected to open Memorial Day weekend, is still closed to the public after Jimmy Floyd Family Center director Tim Hill said a faulty pool liner caused the closure.

