The Don Fox Community Park wading pool will not open during Memorial Day weekend.
The Lebanon City Council approved funds to repair the Don Fox Community Park wading pool Thursday after it approved the funds on first reading Tuesday. The pool, expected to open Memorial Day weekend, is still closed to the public after Jimmy Floyd Family Center director Tim Hill said a faulty pool liner caused the closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bogus Farcical Trousdale Chancery Suit against ...
|35 min
|Jake
|4
|If you were indicted (some inmates were) 12-05-16
|5 hr
|Jake
|8
|why several here have much to be worried about
|5 hr
|Jake
|7
|Dump Trucks on Hwy 25
|5 hr
|Jake
|4
|Amber Locke
|8 hr
|IdHitIt
|3
|Black men
|Wed
|White girl
|18
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Jun 19
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC