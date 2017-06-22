The Don Fox Community Park wading poo...

The Don Fox Community Park wading pool will not open during Memorial Day weekend.

The Lebanon City Council approved funds to repair the Don Fox Community Park wading pool Thursday after it approved the funds on first reading Tuesday. The pool, expected to open Memorial Day weekend, is still closed to the public after Jimmy Floyd Family Center director Tim Hill said a faulty pool liner caused the closure.

