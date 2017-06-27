Suspect charged with parole violation linked to multiple burglariesA...
A Lebanon man charged with a parole violation is suspected in multiple home burglaries that happened in recent weeks, according to Wilson County sheriff's officials. According to sheriff's officials, detectives discovered information that may link Jonathan Wayne Stacey to property stolen in the burglaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will the emptiness ever go away ?
|1 hr
|Black
|8
|Woman at dollar store
|1 hr
|LootWorks
|8
|Burnley's barbeque joint
|2 hr
|River Street
|2
|Just over starlite!! Is another world!
|20 hr
|Thats just wrong
|13
|I miss u
|22 hr
|Jeep
|11
|Amy R
|Wed
|big dogg
|2
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Jun 27
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC