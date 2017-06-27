Suspect charged with parole violation linked to multiple burglariesA...

Suspect charged with parole violation...

Tuesday Jun 27

A Lebanon man charged with a parole violation is suspected in multiple home burglaries that happened in recent weeks, according to Wilson County sheriff's officials. According to sheriff's officials, detectives discovered information that may link Jonathan Wayne Stacey to property stolen in the burglaries.

