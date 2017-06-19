Senior heifer calf champion named QVS...

Senior heifer calf champion named QVS/LAF Phyllis 286 won senior...

QVS/LAF Phyllis 286 won senior heifer calf champion at the 2017 Tennessee Angus Association Preview Show on June 4 in Lebanon. Quintin Smith, of Lebanon, owns the winning heifer.

