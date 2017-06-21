School NewsHaynes graduates from Clemson University Today at

School NewsHaynes graduates from Clem...

School NewsHaynes graduates from Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. Elizabeth R. Haynes, of Mt. Juliet, graduated summa cum laude from Clemson University with a bachelor of arts in modern languages and bachelor of arts in production studies in performing arts.

